Sindh govt refuses to allow reopening schools anytime soon

The Sindh government has announced that no educational institution in the province will be allowed to reopen.

The provincial government warned private schools of action over violation of the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier on Sunday, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that so far no decision to reopen schools has been taken as the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge in the province.

“Once we assess the situation at hand, we will be able to decide about reopening schools,” Ghani said. The minister revealed that a meeting of the education department’s steering committee has been called in the next week which will discuss whether the government should extend the closure of educational institutions.

According to Ghani, the provincial government is making a plan for the students regarding the school year.

Earlier, the minister also said that the board examinations for matriculation and intermediate students will not be held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The provincial minister said that all the students will get an additional 3% marks at the time of promotion to the next grade.

“Our entire system of holding examinations and issuing results have been disturbed,” he said, adding that the new system has been introduced in the time of crisis.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced to close educational institutes until July 15, while cancelling board exams until the end of this year.