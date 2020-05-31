Romania’s Orban breaches own coronavirus rules, pays fine

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban paid a 3,000 lei fine ($690) on Saturday for breaking his own coronavirus restrictions by not wearing a face mask and smoking indoors, state news agency Agerpres said. A picture which went viral on social media shows Orban in his office, sitting around a table with several other cabinet members, smoking a cigarette while none of them wore masks. Their masks were thrown on the table. In a statement, Orban acknowledged breaching the rules, saying some cabinet members gathered at his office after a long working day on May 25, his 57th birthday. “The prime minister knows rules must be obeyed by all citizens, regardless of their position. If the law is broken then sanctions must be enforced,” the agency quoted the statement as saying.