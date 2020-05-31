Opposition wants an end to corruption cases, not COVID-19: Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that opposition parties are carrying forward their agenda of saving themselves from corruption cases instead of eradicating coronavirus.

He lamented that opposition leaders by politicising an important national issue like coronavirus have shown their apathy and also proved their lack of concern. He condemned that opposition parties are indulging into point scoring on an important national issue like coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that it is high time to shun politics and stand by the distressed and grieved humanity. PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing shoulder to shoulder with their affected brothers and sisters, he added. He underscored that we stood by our affected brothers and sisters previously, are standing by them presently and will continue to stand by them. He remarked that wishful thinking and aspirations of the opposition parties have neither earlier been fulfilled nor will materialize in future.

The CM highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a ray of hope for the 22 crore people of Pakistan and those indulging into propaganda should come to know loud and clear that public service is not done by merely raising hollow slogans or making false claims. He outlined that the nation has clearly come to know those elements enjoying the London excursion and further reprimanded that such elements always proceed abroad by deserting their people in time of need. The masses have fully recognized their dual faces now, concluded CM Usman Buzdar.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar urged the masses to change their lifestyle in order to save themselves from coronavirus. We can save ourselves from coronavirus by bringing changes in our social demeanour. Usman Buzdar advised the masses to cover their face and nose while going out of their houses. He emphasized that by coving covering our face and nose we can not only keep ourselves safe but can also save our families from this contagious disease. He apprised that we are working on permanent basis so as to save the masses from the hazards of coronavirus. He underscored that precaution is utmost essential for a healthy life. CM appealed the masses to ensure adopting preventive measures in order to save themselves from coronavirus. CM Usman Buzdar exhorted that we can save our children and parents from contracting coronavirus by wearing masks.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bus accident which occurred on a local bridge Rangho in Khanewal. CM sought a report from Commissioner Multan division over the Rangho bridge accident and ordered to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured persons. CM expressed his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved families and also prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over a sad demise of the husband of Anchorperson Dr. Nabeeha Ali Khan. In his condolence message, CM extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to undertake advance measures with regard to possible locust attack in mid-June and July. He directed Agriculture Department and PDMA to closely monitor the situation and further directed to ascertain the cost of damage being incurred to the crops due to locust attack. He apprised that all possible steps are being taken in order to control the attack of locust and funds amounting to rupees one billion have been granted in order to eradicate locust and save the fields. Besides conducting aerial spray, spray is also being conducted through vehicles to save the fields. He outlined that ongoing steps are being taken up with continuity to control locust and spray has been conducted on more than seven lac 56 thousand acres of land. CM informed that the effective monitoring process of affected districts is ongoing and surveillance is also being conducted on daily basis to control the locust. Usman Buzdar directed concerned and allied departments to remain alert vigilantly in the current situation. CM disclosed that control rooms have been set up at divisional and district levels and the present situation is also being monitored 24/7. CM assured that all possible resources are being utilized in order to save the farmers from bearing losses.