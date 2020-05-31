Governor hails services of KEMCA for coronavirus-hit people

The King Edward Medical College Alumni Association (KEMCA), an organization of Pakistani doctors working in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with a social welfare organization, Akhuwat, distributed ration packs among more than 1,000 deserving people affected by the lockdown situation amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The KEMCA has also ensured provision of face masks, safety kits and other safety equipment to the people for protection against coronavirus. Appreciating these efforts, the federal government has termed the KEMCA as ‘Heroes’ in struggle against Covid-19

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar awarded honourary certificates to representatives of KEMCA during a ceremony at Governor House here. Expressing his views on the occasion, KEMCA Chairperson Dr Muhammad Tufail reiterated his resolve to continue social welfare work in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, and said that the doctors of King Edward Medical College working in England have always played their part in any emergency situation in Pakistan.

KEMCA’s Trustee Dr Rana Hafeezur Rehman thanked the federal government and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar for recognition of KEMCA’s efforts and said that they were always ready to contribute for betterment of the country.