GCU holds webinar on online teaching

The Government College University Lahore held a digital seminar informing details on “Online Teaching” that is going to resume at the University from Monday (today). The University’s Seniors’ Club members interacted with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and the members of the newly formed Directorate of Information Technology to seek information for students about various aspects of the online teaching.

The seminar was broadcasted on social media channels where the Vice Chancellor responded queries in comments. Addressing the seminar, Prof. Zaidi mentioned the four-dimension strategy comprising teachers’ training, preparation of approved online-ready courses, adoption of the Learning Management System (LMS) and developing procedures for online classes to be ready and accessible for students.

The GCU has established its LMS where lectures, assignments, grades and students attendance would be uploaded and under the policy students would also have to submit and upload their assignments online in this system. Prof. Zaidi said that more than 10,000 students and teachers are currently being registered with GCU LMS while new courses, class schedules and other academic calendar dates are also being updated. If students face any issue related to LMS, they must contact with their relevant teachers who are in contact with the department’s IT coordinator.

The Vice Chancellor hoped that GCU would be the first university to deliver a successful online teaching program in public sector universities in Punjab. He also briefed students about the minimum attendance requirement, and assessment policy to be based on assignments and open-book examinations. Prof. Zaidi said the students who didn’t have access to internet would be required also get in touch with their teachers through conventional ways including WhatsApp and postal services. He said teachers could count the attendance of the students having connectivity issue by giving them different lecture related assignments.