Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari tie knot

Model Sadaf Kanwal has changed her name on Instagram to Sadaf Sabzwari on Instagram, and shred a picture in bridal attire, though very simple with, Shehroz and his parents.

View this post on Instagram Complete ♥️ A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal) on May 31, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

The news of couple having a nikah today was rife on social media. Last year, rumours of Sadaf and Shahroz dating went viral on social media.

People believed that supermodel Sadaf Kanwal was the reason behind their split. Sadaf Kanwal spoke up against the allegations put upon her.

She claimed that they only met at an award show that was held in Oslo, Norway, where they performed together.

Recently, a video circulated on social media that showed the two cycling with masks on in what seems to be the city’s DHA area. Shahroz is leading while Sadaf follows in tow. Seems like the two were quite tired of being cooped up during the quarantine and needed some fresh air.