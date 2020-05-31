Awaiting DNA results distressing the families

KARACHI: The families of the plane crash victims remain distressed, for delaying DNA test results for the identification as some of the victims still remain unidentified.

Out of the 99 passengers on board, only 2 have survived, miraculously and yet 70 bodies have been identified and all these 70 have been handed over to their hires and 27 bodies are still unidentified.

Health department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf confirmed that 70 bodies have been handed over to their hires among them yet we have completed DNA of 20 bodies, adding that one family has taken DNA sample to Lahore on their will.

The families are demanding that the Sindh government to speed up the testing system so that they may bury their loved ones.

While talking to Daily Times Amber Nasir sister of Mirza Whaeed Shah Baig who has lost his life in plane crash told that it has been a nine days and yet no official has asked us neither there is any helpdesk nor any facility being given to the victim’s families.

“Our national flight carrier is just not prepared to handle or tackle such horrific tragedies; don’t they just have any policies/systems to handle?”She asked

She said that during these days what we have faced due to our government which is unexplained adding that the torturous by the flawed corrupt system and authorities couldn’t even imagine.

“Hospitals, police officials and any other officials did not help us to come out this tragedy even they created hurdles for us”, She complained

She claimed that family that has already been shattered by the loss of their loved ones, further heartbroken by the treatment and behavior of authorities.

Amber Nasir’s statement has been endorsed by other families on social media as victim’s families are helpless and disappointed from government behavior and their course of action to privilege the families.

Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi told that it has been so distressing that families of 19 victims have forcibly taken bodies from Edhi mortuaries without DNA clearance, claiming that they self-identified the bodies through their personal belongings. However, authorities claim that since “the bodies were badly burnt”, it is likely that some victims are wrongly identified that is why it has been time taking.

People say that only one task was given to the Sindh government, ‘to identify the victims’ bodies, but, unfortunately, they could not do it properly.

Karachiities demand that the Sindh government must take practical steps to cope with the crisis instead of making statements on media just for political point-scoring.

The crash was a horrific tragedy at a time when the country is battling the rising toll of the pandemic. But as with most things, it is also being tackled politically.

PTI legislator told that the federal government had done all the work. “Compensation of Rs1 million has been given to the relatives of the plane crash victims and Rs5 million of insurance will be given soon”, he added

On other hand Sindh High Court has suspended proceedings of a plea seeking a transparent probe into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi on May 22 killing, until the release of the conclusive findings of an ongoing inquiry.

The plea contended that the procurement and employment of “out of order” aircraft by the PIA put around 800 lives at risk daily.