Six killed, 32 hurt as passenger bus overturned

KHANEWAL: At least six passengers were killed while 32 others sustained injuries as bus overturned near Pull Rangu here on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, an AC bus carrying passengers was on its way to Bahawalpur via Multan from Shakar Garh when suddenly it overturned near pull Rangu while saving a motorcyclist.

As a result, six passengers died on the spot while 32 others sustained injuries.

The critical injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan while some to DHQ Khanewal and THQ Kabirwala.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum also reached on the spot and led the rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as 4 years old kid Danial s/o Imran, Adil Saeed s/o Saeed, Taimoor s/o Khalid, Shahbaz s/o Siraj Din, Najib Ullah s/o Hakeem Khan and Zikaria Begum w/o Bisharat Ali.

The injured were identified as Gulshair, Waqar Khan, Rehman Ali, Amjad, Muhammad Tauqir, Muhammad Hafeez, Basit, Salman, Waqar Ali, Sakhi Ahmed, Ali Gul, Samina bibi, Uzma bibi, Robina bibi, Qasim, Abdul Rehman, Attiya bibi and others.

The doctors were called on duty at hospitals under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

Deputy Commissioner expressed grief over loss of precious lives in the sad incident.

He directed hospitals administration to extend better health facilities to the injured.

Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Dogar reached Trauma centre to enquire about the health of injured on the directions of DC.

He also reviewed treatment facilities to injured in the hospital.