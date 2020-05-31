8 doctors of Sheikh Zayed hospital test positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: Eight doctors of Lahore Shaikh Zayed hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, creating a grave concern among the medical staff figting against the pandemic on the frontline.

Sources in SZMCH told this correspondent that, Dr Mahboob Gillani of Services Hospital has also been diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to statistics provided by the official government website on the coronavirus situation in Pakistan, Pakistan topped its previous record number of new COVID-19 cases reported over 24 hours, 2,636, on May 28.

Pakistan had reported a record number of coronavirus deaths in a single day when 88 new fatalities took place across the country on May 30. A day before, it had set the record for the most number of COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours when 78 people succumbed to the virus.

The country has so far reported more than 69,400 COVID-19 cases with doctors and health experts warning that the number of coronavirus cases will continue to rise unless a strict lockdown is not imposed.