Pakistani celebrities who are speaking up for Uzma Khan

A short clip of the video that few days ago went viral on social media showed Uzma Khan and her sister Huma Khan being interrogated in a video. The woman whose voice can be heard in the video clip claims forced the two sisters to accept having an affair with her husband.

According to Uzma Khan’s Statement she said, I have been blackmailed, threatened and harassed.

Many took to social media to speak up about the matter including Pakistani celebrities.

Following are the celebrities who are expressing their outrage over the violence.

Mehwish Hayat said, Let’s differentiate b/w what is a moral issue & a legal issue. Two wrongs cannot make one right. The right to security at your home is a basic human right enshrined in law. This is a real test for the authorities,who need to prove to us that no one is above the law! #uzmakhan

Let’s differentiate b/w what is a moral issue & a legal issue. Two wrongs cannot make one right. The right to security at your home is a basic human right enshrined in law. This is a real test for the authorities,who need to prove to us that no one is above the law! #uzmakhan — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 28, 2020

Mahira Khan tweeted, Two very different topics being argued. One is infidelity – which no one in their right mind stands for. The other is – how the powerful get away with absolutely anything! I stand for accountability always. May we all be treated equally by the law of this land. #UzmaKhan

Two very different topics being argued. One is infidelity – which no one in their right mind stands for. The other is – how the powerful get away with absolutely anything! I stand for accountability always. May we all be treated equally by the law of this land. #UzmaKhan — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 28, 2020

Osman Khalid Butt said, Raising a voice for two women who were verbally & physically harassed, their property & bodies violated, where there was utter contempt for law (& due process, a phrase you love to throw around when it’s a woman accusing a man of sexual harassment) ≠ endorsing infidelity.

Raising a voice for two women who were verbally & physically harassed, their property & bodies violated, where there was utter contempt for law (& due process, a phrase you love to throw around when it’s a woman accusing a man of sexual harassment) ≠ endorsing infidelity. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 27, 2020

Zhalay Sarhadi said, Just saw a distasteful video and it describes the ultimate mindset we reflect !!! A woman coming from wealthy connected means shouting and blaming another woman of adultry! Granted the act was highly unethical, immoral and condemnable but The point should have been that EVERY person involved should be taken to task!

Why is it only expected and accepted that a woman is solely responsible for an illicit relationship? He was married, she wasn’t!! He broke the sanctity of marriage, she was in the wrong.

First we call women weak and bechaari then the next minute we attribute so much power on to them that they can “lure” a hapless helpless man into submission! The irony here is stark!

The responsibility of the marriage was swiftly taken away from him and all the burden of the blame put on her shoulders.

When this ends these girls will be slandered, abused and publicly maligned because hey, it is easy! Whereas a little time later the man in question would find some other person to cheat with! The problem never ends as it was never addressed.

P.s I would have the same opinion if it was a married woman having an affair with a single guy and her husband stood to accuse the man and NOT his wife! Blame your Partner!So there!

Hania Amir condemned the entire incident calling it a Show of power in a very strong video message, She said that nobody would have dared to break in if Uzma had been related to someone powerful so the ball is in the court of the Government now.