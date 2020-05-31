Mirage releases the disco-pop song ‘Ziddi Aashiq’ featuring Bradley D’Souza

Pakistani pop-rock band Mirage releases the eighth track, a disco-pop number, Ziddi Aashiq, from their second album, Doosri Dastak. Ziddi Aashiq is a stubborn lover announcing his careless and carefree one sided love for someone who doesn’t even know about his existence. The music was composed back in 2016 by Saad Hayat and Bradley D’Souza, who also features on lead-guitars in the track. “I bounced it off with Rehan and asked him to write some ‘I don’t care, I can move on’ type of lyrics. To my surprise, Rehan composed and wrote some crazy psycho lover lyrics and we called it Ziddi Aashiq” said Saad Hayat. The video was shot live at Saad Hayat’s studio, with a classic 70s look and a disco setup!