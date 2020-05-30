Saba Qamar talks about Irrfan Khan’s demise, her love life and more

Actor Saba Qamar recently talked about her experience of working with late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, her love life and being in lockdown during a tell-all interview with Samina Peerzada. The starlet shared details of her first meeting with her Hindi Medium co-star, Irrfan Khan, who passed away in earlier in May.“The first day that I met him, I entered and he started singing Badan pe sitare because I was wearing a studded top,” she said laughing.“It never felt like I was working with an international superstar. He was so down-to-earth; it was unbelievable. He never even corrected me or my acting. He told me he believed in spontaneity in acting. So we never rehearsed a single scene. It was an incredible experience, I learned so much from him,” Qamar added. She also opened up about her phobia with relationships due to the abuse she faced in a previous one and memories of her mother going through the same.‘It never felt like I was working with an international superstar. He was so down-to-earth; it was unbelievable. He never even corrected me or my acting. He told me he believed in spontaneity in acting. So we never rehearsed a single scene’“The conventional relationship doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t want to be stuck in an abusive relationship like my mother. I fear being stuck in a commitment where I’m just compromising. I want compatibility and a partner. I’m not going to do it to please other people. I’ll choose a partner when I feel it’s right,” she told Peerzada. The actress revealed she is not in a relationship currently: “I love everyone, but I haven’t found somebody I want to spend the rest of my life with.”Qamar shared that a few years ago she made the decision to not let anything affect her well-being. “I’m not scared of anyone and anything” as “I left that Saba way behind.”About being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Qamar said initially it was fun and she got a chance to catch up on her sleep but now it’s all becoming too real and difficult.