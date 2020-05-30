Mehwish climbs a tree to express her love for nature

Actress Mehwish Hayat recently climbed a tree to show her love for nature and said she will always be a tree lover.

Turning to Instagram on Friday, the starlet shared a photo of her in which she can be seen sitting on a tree.

“For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver,” she captioned the post.

Hayat added: “?Once a tree lover .. always a tree lover!”?

Actor Yasir Hussain dropped a hilarious comment on the actress’ adventurous photo.

He commented “aasman se giry … @mehwishhayatofficial”.

Fans were all praise for Mehwish Hayat for being so daring and showered love on the picture.