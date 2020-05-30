PM stresses need to ensure financial discipline, speed up reforms agenda

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday emphasized upon the need of continuing with the process of institutional reforms and ensuring financial discipline so as to consolidate the process of stabilizing economy while simultaneously providing possible relief to the people.

He was chairing a meeting here to review the state of country’s economy.

During the meeting, preliminary discussion on the upcoming budget also took place with special focus on the need to deal with the emergent situation keeping in view government’s core priorities and moving the wheels of economy. Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh presented an overview of the economy and highlighted stabilization and improvement witnessed during first nine months of the current financial year in macroeconomic indicators. He said that during this period, significant improvement was made in reducing trade and fiscal deficit, current account deficit, increasing foreign direct investments, enhanced revenue collection, improved debt management and ensuring financial discipline.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the representation of society’s weaker and helpless segments and ensuring the provision of justice to them is the foremost priority of the present government.

“The masses have lost their confidence to the large extent in the current justice system. For the betterment in justice system, the people have expectations from the present government,” he said while presiding over a meeting held to review legal reforms for the provision of easy and immediate justice to the people.

The prime minister said removing flaws in the current justice system and ensuring easy, affordable and immediate access to justice for the people was the basic element of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto.

Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem briefed the prime minister in detail about the important reforms measures taken by the present government in the justice system like early completion of civil cases, transfer of inheritance and ensuring rights of women in inherited properties.