Four more plane crash victims identified via DNA process

Four more bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash have been identified on Friday via DNA process.

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in his tweet said the bodies have been identified during the DNA identification process at a Karachi University (KU) forensic lab.

May Allah SWT bless all departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families, he added.

Overall 46 victims of the plane crash have been identified so far of which 37 of them were identified by the families.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that the DNA tests of the victims of crashed PIA’s PK-8303 will be completed within 10 days.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Polani family, martyred in the plane crash incident of May 22, have been handed over to heirs.

The bodies identified as Zain Polani and his wife after which the bodies handed over to heirs while their funeral prayers will be offered today.

The funeral prayers of the Polani family member will be offered at the Alamgir mosque in Bahadurabad area of Karachi. It is pertinent to mention here that five people of the polani family lost their lives in the plane crash incident.

Meanwhile, a federal law officer informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday that findings of an investigation into the air crash that claimed lives of 97 passengers and crewmembers in Karachi will be made public on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar was hearing a petition regarding various incidents of air crashes. The petitioner moved an application seeking urgent hearing of his petition filed in 2016.

The deputy attorney general stated before the court that the report of the PK-8303 crash is likely to be submitted to the government on June 22 and will subsequently be made public on the premier’s directive.

Over the course of the hearing, Justice Mazhar declined to issue a notice to the government to seek its response to the petition saying let the government furnish the probe report first, then the court will issue a notice.

He remarked that a probe into the air crash is underway and being monitored by PM Khan and other higher authorities. Besides, he added a French company is looking into the incident.

The SHC judge said he cannot say anything about the incident before submission of a final report in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) submitted a report on the 2016 PIA aircraft ATR42-500 (PK-661) crash. Justice Mazhar further said that the litigant has sought the high court’s directives for the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to ground all of its planes. How is this possible, he questioned.

The petitioner claimed the ill-fated plane that crashed on May 22 was not airworthy.

The hearing was adjourned till June 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that 80 percent debris of the crashed plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been removed as French experts of Airbus company have continued their investigation at the incident location on fourth day. According to details, heavy machinery of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also been removed from the crash scene. Three trucks full of plane wreckage have been shifted to airport’s workshop. Earlier, French investigation team used latest technical equipments to interrogate the matter through forensic science and revealed that the flight data recorder (FDR) will be sent to France for decoding.

The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was also recovered from the debris. The investigation team had been assigned the task to inspect the affected buildings to recover the CVR and the services of PIA engineering and technical ground force and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Security and Vigilance were acquired as well.

The experts of Airbus company will continue investigation from crash area to runway and collect further evidences from the wreckage. The foreign experts will also be briefed at the Civil Aviation Headquarters and the PIA Head Office. Let it be known that at least 97 were killed and dozens others wounded after a PIA plane crashed with nearly 100 people on board in Karachi on Friday.

The PIA plane was close to landing when it came down among houses, sparking an explosion and killing several people on the ground. The national carrier’s flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony area in Malir, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.