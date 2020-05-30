Pakistan shoots down second Indian spy drone this week

The Pakistan Army downed an Indian spy quadcopter that violated Pakistani airspace from Kanzalwan Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The ISPR, in a tweet, said: “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of #LOC in Nekrun Sector.”

The incident marks the second time this week that a spy drone had intruded into Pakistani territory. On May 27, the army downed an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the LoC into the Rakh Chakri sector.

According to a statement then by Director General ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the quadcopter had intruded 650 metres into Pakistani territory.

At the turn of the new year, on January 1, the army shot down a spy Indian quadcopter in Bagh Sector along the LoC. Within 24 hours, a second was shot down in Satwal Sector along the LoC.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LoC, InshaAllah,” then DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had vowed.