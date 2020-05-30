Rehman Malik seeks report on cases registered over slanderous tweets

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik has asked the interior secretary to submit a report on the details of cases registered and FIRs lodged for posting extremely derogatory and slanderous remarks on Twitter about former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He has directed that details of the cases registered and FIRs lodged both in police and FIA shall be submitted to the committee within three days. He said that entire county including the workers of Pakistan People’s Party are demanding a proper action under Cybercrime Act on posting fake news and extremely derogatory remarks about Benazir Bhutto. He has directed that in this regard, the Secretary Interior has to gather details of all cases registered and FIRs and submit a comprehensive report to the Committee. While strongly condemning the circulation of fake news and derogatory remarks about Benazir Bhutto, Senator A Rehman Malik said that every Pakistani, particularly the PPP workers are deeply hurt by derogatory and fabricated post.