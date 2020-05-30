Urban Sindh’s representation in SPSC remains finite

The Government of Sindh has been ignoring the existing rules and regulations of 1973 in the Sindh Public Service Commission. Daily Times learnt that urban Sindh’s representation in the commission has been finite to only one member, although in the past it consisted of at least three members the total number of members of the commission, which used to be seven.

As per website of SPSC the chairman commission is Noor Mohammad Jadmani while there are six members Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh, Aftab Noor Balouch, Abid Ali Shah, Lal Mohammed Khero, Hareesh Chander, Mohammad Siddique Memon who is also former Chief Secretary these five belong to Rural Sindh while only one member from Urban Sindh(Karachi) is Syed Abdul Aleem Jafri.

According to sources Syed Abid Ali Shah is the close relative of CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah while Siddiq Memon is also involved in corruption and he is on bail from NAB cases while other two members are also involved in corruption cases it is in history of SPSC very first time being observed that officers who have been involved in corruption cases also part of Commission.

Imtiaz Ahmed Jagirani, Additional Controller of Examinations, Noor Muhammad Dars, Deputy Controller of Examinations, Akhlaq Ahmed Kalwar, Deputy Director (Recruitment) they are also from rural sindh.

While talking to Daily Times an officer from Sindh Government told that the Sindh Public Service Commission used to be a very significant institution of the province but its reputation has been deficiently tarnished by running it on a political basis since 2013.

Sindh Public Service Commission whose primary responsibility is to make new appointments under merit and quota as per the examination procedure of the Commission. Now SPSC is allegedly making appointments on nepotism and favouritism.

As per media reports Hadi Baksh Kalhoro who is Controller of Examinations, 18 members of his family have passed the commission test in 2019.

SPSC’s, Secretary Ahmed Ali Qureshi’s son Kashif Ali Qureshi and a member Hareesh Chander’s son Daleep Kumhar also passed the test in 2019.

While in 2019 a former member of commission Sain Dad Solangi’s son Ghulam Nabi passed the test on rural quota and daughter Umaima Solangi passed her test on urban quota and her name is among 35 candidates to BS-17 whom Chief Minister Sindh, has appointed in the Provincial Management Service (PMS) of the Sindh Government.

According to sources Ghulam Nabi Solangi name is also in the list of 18 assistant commissioners which NAB Karachi has written to the chairman Sindh Public Service Commission.

Urban educated people say that corruption, nepotism and favouritism have been on its peak in SPSC and its Combined Competitive Examination (CCE-2018).

On other hand The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has also written a letter to the chairman Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to provide information under Section 27 of National Accountability Ordinance-1999 regarding educational documents, experience certificates, domicile, answer sheets along with face sheets, interview marks, medical fitness, merit lists (written, interview and final) along with details of recruitment criteria and requirement fulfilled, including educational qualification, experience, medical, total marks, domicile, age quota, etc, for the following appointees of BPS-16 and above officers CCE-2013 and CCE-2018.

Earlier, The Supreme Court has also taken notice of irregularities in Sindh Public Service Commission examinations and some recruitment.