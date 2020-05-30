PTV to launch a new sequence of programmes

As part of the comprehensive content revamp plan PTV is going to launch a new sequence of programmes on PTV News from June 1, 2020, with contemporary settings, said Chairman Board of Directors PTV Arshad Khan after chairing the meeting of the board’s Subcommittee on Strategy and Business Development in Islamabad on Friday.

Arshad Khan said that PTV’s management is committed to providing authentic and timely information; and objective analyses to its viewers. Besides vibrant channel graphics and modern sets, the new launch includes well thought out discussion and infotainment programmes, added Arshad Khan. PTV will offer a range of programming with an emphasis on intellectual debate and in-depth perspectives on news and current affairs, he said

The committee reviewed the update on the PTV’s overall revamp roadmap that has been developed following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Managing Director Aamer Manzoor shared with the committee the update on technological up-gradation and HR restructuring.

The chairman shared that the launch is the first phase of a complete turnaround of PTV News that will have its programme spectrum considerably expanded in light of the new content strategy. He added that the viewers will be soon be offered a whole array of interesting infotainment programmes targeting youth of Pakistan.

The committee also appreciated the public’s response to the airing of the Urdu dubbed version of the Turkish blockbuster Ertugrul Ghazi telecast by PTV Home. The committee pointed out that the success of the Urdu dubbed version of Ertugrul Ghazi was a testimony of its dubbing quality and effective marketing.