Usman Buzdar reviews anti-locust steps, discusses future strategy against COVID-19

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Friday to review anti-locust steps being taken in the province.

Addressing the meeting, he announced to reserve his helicopter for locust surveillance in affected districts and issued necessary directions to the agriculture department and PDMA in this regard. He also directed the line departments to remain vigilant round-the-clock and every possible step be taken to stop the usual spread of locusts. The Punjab government has provided one billion rupees and aerial spray is being carried out, in collaboration with the federal government, to save crops from locust swarms, he added.

The CM ordered that steps be continued to deal with any possible locust attack in the months of June and July. I have reviewed the field situation during my visits to Rajanpur and Bhakkar districts. More than three lakh acres have been sprayed and locusts’ monitoring is in process in 17 affected districts. He directed that damages of locust attack be assessed and citizens, especially the farmers, be kept informed about the governmental steps. He further directed that daily locust surveillance report be submitted to his office and experiences be shared with other provinces.

Chief Secretary, SMBR, secretaries of information and agriculture departments, DG PDMA and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday to discuss anti-coronavirus drive and future strategy.

The CM stated that around two lakh and twenty-four thousand have been tested in Punjab. Six thousand and 338 coronavirus patients have recovered and 927 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. Now, the number of patients is 22,964 in Punjab, and around 5,400 people have been tested during the last 24 hours. He directed to affectively implement the SOPs adding that public cooperation is imperative in this regard. He told that funds have been provided to the health department on a priority basis as public health is most important. Patients have been allowed home isolation and government is taking every step to reduce the spread of this disease, he added.

The CM said the Punjab government has taken effective measures and the decision of closing educational institutions, marriage halls and cinemas was taken in the larger public interest. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as this would yield positive results. Every stratum will have to play its role and more steps will also be taken to protect public lives, he stated. While issuing directions to ensure strict compliance of anti-coronavirus arrangements, the CM also directed the line departments to get implement guidelines. Health Minister briefed the CM about anti-coronavirus arrangements.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has telephonically inquired after the health of provincial ministers Akhtar Malik and Raja Rashid Hafeez and prayed to Almighty Allah for their early recovery from coronavirus. The ministers have thanked the chief minister for inquiring after their health.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Dr Sana Fatima, who lost her life due to coronavirus, has set an example of bravery and sacrifice. She is the pride of the medical profession and nation salutes her. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family adding that doctors and paramedics are working on the frontline to overcome the coronavirus.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chairman Punjab Quran Board Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi. In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Khairpur Tamiwali in Bahawalpur. He has sought a report from the administration and directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig. In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has telephonically condoled RPO Faisalabad Raja Riffat Mukhtar over the death of his brother and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.