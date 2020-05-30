UK provides £4.39m more to help Pakistan fight against coronavirus

The United Kingdom is providing assistance to Pakistan in fight to stop spread of coronavirus and mitigate its impacts, by helping the most vulnerable and boosting wider public health communications.

This latest £4.39m package of support will help provide comprehensive support to fight the coronavirus and help those impacted indirectly by the crisis. This includes supporting emergency response systems and providing assistance towards food security, sanitation and hygiene, mental health and psychological support.

Aawaz II, which aims to empower and protect women and children, will provide support to nearly 10,000 women and children who face violence in their own home through. The Aawaz helplines are staffed by men and women trained in the provision of psychosocial support and referral services. The Aawaz programme will also reach nearly 2 million people with messages fighting against stigma and discrimination as a result of coronavirus;

The Khairkhwah campaign – which means Well Wisher – on TV and radio will reach up to 80 million people with messages on how to taking appropriate safety measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus in communities, as well as tackling coronavirus misinformation. This campaign will reach those living in rural and semi-urban areas who may otherwise struggle to get the latest information.

“By supporting the poorest and most vulnerable people, especially those facing discrimination and by spreading information on how to protect against coronavirus, we can save lives. The UK is proud to support Pakistan, and through our investment in international vaccine research and the Global Vaccine Alliance, we will help end this pandemic sooner and prevent future waves of infection,” UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth Lord Ahmad said. “The UK stands with you in these difficult times,” he added.

“Pakistan has shown international leadership in its response, balancing the need to keep healthy, with growing the economy and protecting the poorest. Friends must stand together at difficult times. Although we are socially distancing, we are not apart,” British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG said.

“It is increasingly important that we work together to help those who are the most vulnerable. This is why I am proud that UK aid will be there for the women and children who face increased threats of violence and stigma in their own home and need access to these support services,” Head of Office for UK’s Department for International Development in Pakistan Annabel Gerry said.

The UK is playing a leading role in global effort to tackle coronavirus, including on vaccine development, strengthening health systems and support for the global economy. On June 4, the UK will host the Global Vaccine Summit, to raise money to ensure Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, can vaccinate 300 million more children against infectious diseases including in Pakistan.