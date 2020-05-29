Indian long-distance runner Kiranjeet handed four-year ban for doping

NEW DELHI: Long-distance runner Kiranjeet Kaur has been handed a four-year ban by World Athletics’ anti-doping body for testing positive for a banned substance (Enobosarm). The National Dope Testing Laboratory has been suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency and so Kaur’s samples were tested in the WADA-accredited laboratory in Doha. The 32-year-old Kaur will be stripped of the gold medal she won at the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K. Her ban period begins from December 15 (2019), the date of in-competition sample collection. She was provisionally suspended by World Athletics on February 26. “Disqualification of all competitive results obtained by the athlete between 15 December 2019 and 26 February 2020 with all resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points prizes and appearance money pursuant to Article 9 ADR and Article 10.8 ADR,” the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

Kaur clocked 1:38:56 to finish 11th overall and first among Indians in the Kolkata 25K on December 15 last year. She had won a bronze in 10,000m at the Federation Cup National Championships in March last year in Patiala. Representing Haryana, she originally finished fourth with a time of 35:49.96, but it was upgraded to bronze after Sanjivani Jadhav was stripped of her gold due to a doping offence. Kaur also took part in the 5,000m race in Patiala and finished fifth. She also won silver in 5,000m at the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati in 2018. Kaur’s samples were collected by officials of the National Anti-Doping Agency and on February 17 this year, the Doha laboratory reported an Adverse Analytical Finding of Enobosarm and its metabolite in them.