Waqar Younis quits social media after account hacked

LAHORE: Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis found himself in hot waters after an obscene video was liked from his Twitter account on Thursday night. Waqar has now come out and claimed that his account was hacked and the hacker was responsible for liking the aforementioned video on Twitter. The former pacer posted a Twitter video on Friday morning, announcing that he is quitting social media as a result of this development. “When I woke up this morning, I found out that someone had hacked my twitter account and liked an obscene and immoral video using my account. This is very shameful, disappointing and hurtful to me and my family,” Waqar said. “I thought social media is a medium to interact with your fans. However, this is not the first time something like this has happened. Hence I have decided to quit social media because my family is more important to me. I am sorry if anyone is hurt because of this,” he added. A similar kind of tweet was liked from Waqar’s Twitter account two years ago, but the 48-year-old refrained from clarifying about it then.