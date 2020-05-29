Govt starts paying compensation to families of victims killed in PIA plane crash

The government has started paying compensation to families of those who were killed in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi on May 22.

According to PIA spokesman, in the initial phase, compensation has been paid to 36 families of those who were killed plane crash, while the heirs of the remaining passengers will also be paid in the next 24 to 48 hours. However, the families of 15 martyrs have refused to accept compensation.

On the other hand, the family members will be able to get Rs 5 million each for which 57 out of 97 dead passengers have been included in the insurance list. The spokesman said payment of compensation and insurance to the families of the martyrs will be made possible immediately.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan also announced that the government would offer compensation to the residents of the area whose houses and cars have been affected. “A lot of damage has been done. We have directed that an initial survey be carried out and the government will pay for the damages after the assessment has been done.”

He paid tribute to the “spirit of the people of Karachi”, who he said had participated keenly in the rescue work. He also paid tribute to the pilot, saying that video footage showed he had “tried his best to reach the runway but when he saw it was impossible, he diverted the craft to an area where there would be minimum damage”.