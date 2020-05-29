COVID-19 death toll in India crossed China’s

As per to official data, India’s COVID-19 death toll crossed neighboring country China’s on Friday (today), with 175 new deaths in 24 hours taking the total to 4,706.

India home to some of the world’s most packed country and a creaking healthcare system, is emerging as a new hotspot with record jumps in new cases in recent days.

165,799 infections figure from India’s health ministry showed.

Amit Shah Home Minister was also due Friday (today) to hold talks with state chief ministers to discuss a further relaxing of restrictions.

With domestic passenger flights resuming in India, several cases of coronavirus have been detected among passengers travelling between states. Karnataka government has now called for a ban on travel from five other states to stop the virus from spreading more.

Meanwhile, the US coronavirus death toll has already crossed 1,00,000 while the number of cases has crossed 1.76 million in the country. Follow live updates on coronavirus: