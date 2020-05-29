COAS reiterates Pakistan’s commitment towards global peace

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on occasion of the International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers day expressed that Pakistan honors ‘Spirit of Sacrifice’ of country’s valiant soldiers.

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers is being observed today internationally. In this regard, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel’s invaluable contribution to maintain peace across the world.

In a tweet on Friday, the COAS Bajwa wrote, “Pakistan commemorates ‘Spirit of Sacrifice’ of our valiant Peacekeepers, who continue to serve humanity in challenging & restive regions of the World. ‘Sense of Purpose and Commitment of Pakistan towards global peace under the UN Charter remains unflinching’ COAS. #UNPeacekeepersDay”.

Pakistan has a long history of sending its troops to various UN peacekeeping missions and has also been recognised as one of the largest contributors of troops and police for decades.

According to the UN, Pakistani troops are currently serving in seven UN operations, with the vast majority of them deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Darfur region of Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s female peacekeepers, deployed with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were awarded a UN medal at a ceremony in Adikivu in South Kivu, one of the provinces of the central African country.