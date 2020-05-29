Coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to 64,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surged to 64,028 in Pakistan today, while the death toll stands at 1,317.

According to the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 2,636 cases of coronavirus were reported while 57 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 20,231 patients have recovered from the disease, while the country is still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.

As per details, 21 percent of the cases have foreign travel history while 79 percent of the cases are reported to be locally transmitted.

There have been 22,964 cases so far been detected in Punjab, 25,309 in Sindh, 8,842 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,928 in Balochistan, 2,100 in Islamabad, 658 in Gilgit Baltistan and 227 in Azad Kashmir.

Out of a total of 1,317 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 432, Sindh 396, Balochistan 43, Gilgit-Baltistan 09, Punjab 410, Azad Kashmir 05 and Islamabad Capital Territory has reported 22 deaths.

A total of 359 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 8842. Pakistan has so far conducted 508,086 coronavirus tests, including 8,687 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, State Health Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza has urged the factory and mill owners to ensure standard operating procedures for the safety of workers from the deadly coronavirus.

Moreover, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan said the provision of maximum conveniences to the people during the current critical time of Coronavirus at their doorsteps is the priority of the government. Furthermore, Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Federal government will discuss province before taking any decision on lockdown.