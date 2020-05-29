Toshakhana case: AC issues arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif

An arrest warrant of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been issued by the accountability court in the Toshakhana case.

The accountability court had summoned Nawaz Sharif, former president and ex-premier Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gillani in the same case along with Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Out of the four, only Gillani and Ghani appeared before the court today. Asif Zardari was also exempted from personal appearance before the court as his prosecutor informed the court that was ill hence hospitalized.

Whereas, no representation on behalf of Nawaz Sharif was made in the court upon which court issued arrest warrants of the former premier.

The court has ordered to produce all accused including Asif Zardari in the next hearing on 11th June.

NAB official alleged that Asif Ali Zardari used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

Nawaz Sharif got car without any application in 2008 when he was not holding any public office, the anti-corruption watchdog’s representative stated.