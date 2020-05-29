Trump signs orders against social media platforms

United States President Donald Trump has signed an order in which he has sought to scrap the law that protects social media companies in an attempt to regulate social media platforms where he has been criticized.

The executive order called on government regulators to evaluate if online platforms should be eligible for liability protection for content posted by their millions of users.

Trump had attacked Twitter for tagging his tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud about mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact-check the posts.

The move comes few days after a dispute from the US President against Twitter after the platform for the first time labelled two of his tweets, on the increasingly contentious topic of mail-in voting, with fact-check notices, calling them misleading.

State laws involving deceptive practices or state anti-discrimination laws are the subject of a section in which the Attorney General is directed to establish a working group that will examine state laws, and where they’re lacking in controls over online platforms, to create model legislation that the states would then be asked to enact.

An additional section directs the Attorney General to develop a proposal for federal legislation that would then be sent to Congress for action, and it directs agencies to stop advertising on social media platforms that don’t meet the president’s guidelines.