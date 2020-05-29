Daily Times

Uzma Khan controversy: ‘Arrest Amber Malik’ becomes Twitter’s new top-trend

A Hashtag of ‘Arrest Amber Malik’, a family member of business tycoon Malik Riaz, has become the latest trend on social media platform Twitter.

Another video of Usman Malik's wife surfaces online

The move came after the leaked video of actress Uzma Khan being harassed by one of the family members of Malik Riaz claiming that the actress was involved with the woman named Amber Malik’s husband.

In response, Uzma Khan had filed a police complaint against two women, the daughters of Malik Riaz, after her house was vandalized by armed gunman.

According to the actress, she was in her house with Usman Malik and five minutes later, his wife Amina Usman with both her aunties (daughters of Malik Riaz) barged into their home with gunmen and started threatening the sisters.

On the other hand, Amina Usman in a video statement claimed that the house she stormed into belonged to her husband and she even claimed of warning Uzma Khan multiple times to stay away from her husband.

 

