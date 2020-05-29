Go inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila’s $14 million home

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will no longer be hanging out, down the street from their Beverly Hills home.

According to Variety, the A-list couple is seeking for $14 million for the keys to their picturesque property. Located in the star-studded, super private Hidden Valley community of the 90210, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom house is guaranteed to make it on your Pinterest board.

The backyard is just as enviable as the interior, with a lagoon-style swimming pool, spa, grotto and outdoor kitchen and bar sitting atop more than half an acre of land.

Ashton and Mila, who are proud parents to 3-year-old son Dimitri and 5-year-old daughter Wyatt, reportedly shelled out $10.2 million for the home in 2014. Needless to say, the That ’70s Show co-stars are still moving on up in the world!

Ashton and Mila’s Beverly Hills abode could be yours for a cool $13,995,000. At that price, expect only the most luxurious features like oak flooring, hand crafted mouldings and French doors throughout. Très chic!

The couple’s massive kitchen is surely a focal point to prospective buyers with a refined palate.

This is one five bedrooms spread across the 7,300-square-foot home. Each boasts its own en-suite bathroom and walk in-closet.

A total dream bedroom for any kid!

Located on the bottom floor is a sauna and gym.

Happy hour is anytime with a temperature controlled wine room.

Ashton and Mila aren’t the only celebs bidding farewell to their homes. Khloe Kardashian just listed her estate for $19 million.