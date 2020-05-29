Walt Disney World preps July reopening

Despite Florida having more than 52,255 coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World plans to reopen in July.

Florida’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen to limited capacity on July 11th, while Epcot and Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15th. Walt Disney World presented a proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Tuesday. SeaWorld also plans to reopen to the public on June 11th.

According to Jim McPhee, Disney World senior vice president of operations, reopening to the public means taking necessary precautions. All visitors will be given temperature checks and face coverings upon arrival, while hand-washing at sanitizing stations and social distancing will be practiced throughout the parks.

Contactless payments and mobile orders also will be made at the parks’ restaurants and stores. Sadly, meet-and-greets with Disney characters will be suspended until further notice, as well as parades and other events.

Walt Disney World closed in early March amid the pandemic, its first time shutting down since the September 11th attacks in 2001.

The Florida Department of Health releases daily reports on COVID-19 cases. According to Tuesday’s report, there have been a total of 2,259 deaths related to the coronavirus in the state. Florida recently partnered with private laboratories to ensure more testing around the panhandle.