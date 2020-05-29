Ali Rehman wishes Hareem on her birthday

Actor Ali Rehman wished a very happy birthday to Hareem Farooq on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt message on Twitter, Ali Rehman expressed her strong relation with the actress, saying that he was very grateful to her for being with him.

The actor called her “beautiful” and said that she was his outstanding friend.

He wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful @FarooqHareem!. Thank you for always being there for me, having my back, giving me advice, laughing at my jokes when no one else gets them (no sense of humour), standing up for me, and just generally being an outstanding friend. love you loads!!!,”.

Both Ali and Hareem have worked in a number of films and dramas together including Heer Maan Ja and Diyar-e-Dil.