Ekta confirms end of ‘Naagin 4’, to be back with season 5 ‘immediately’

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Thursday confirmed that the show “Naagin 4” will soon end, but she plans to be immediately back with the fifth season.

“I have been asked constantly about ‘Naagin 4’, so let me clear the things once and for all. ‘Naagin 4’ is getting a fantastic end because you can’t start from the middle in order to start a finish. So, we are ending ‘Naagin 4’ and then getting back to ‘Naagin 5’ immediately,” Ekta said in a video.

She also thanked actors Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria for being “outstanding on the show”.

Apart from sharing the update, Ekta also agreed that she messed up a bit while working on the fourth season.

“I messed up a bit (and) hope to make up to you all soon. Till then let’s give everyone the best season 4 finale ever,” Ekta added.

Ekta thanked Rashami Desai, too. Rashami had started shooting “Naagin 4” a few days before the strict nationwide lockdown. Thanking Rashami for her special appearance, Ekta wrote: “This will be treated as a special appearance! She was faaab in the two episodes.” Unconfirmed rumours have stated that Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma will not be involved in the fifth season of the show, which will commence shoot after the lockdown.