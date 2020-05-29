Lara a good player of spin but admitted he had difficulties facing me: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez takes pride in the fact that he could always trouble left-handers with his off-spin, adding that his favourite batsman Brian Lara also told him he found it difficult facing him. “Left-handers have always had difficulty facing me. However, I have bowled well to right-handers as well. If you look at my economy rate, it’s the same against both. I dismissed one of my favourite batsmen, Brian Lara, as well,” Hafeez told Geo News. “He (Lara) also admitted that he had difficulty batting against me. He was a world class batsman and there are very few batsmen who played spinners as well as Lara. “In my career, my bowling has supported me a lot. If I was not able to perform with the bat in some match, I used to make up for it with my bowling. I would like to continue my success against left-handers, which is a God-gifted talent, till I am playing cricket.” Hafeez also said that he would want to retire from international cricket after playing the T20 World Cup, adding that he would like to bow out with ‘grace and respect’. “I want to retire from international cricket after playing the next T20 World Cup. I hope I am able to end my career with grace and respect. I am keeping myself fit and my performances have been up to the mark in recent years. So If I am fulfilling all requirements of representing the national side, then I am available for selection, even if the event is shifted to next year.”