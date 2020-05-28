Karan Johar sanitises home after household staff tests COVID-19 positive

A video of Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo undergoing the sanitisation process at their Union Park housing complex is doing the rounds of social media.

Late Monday night, the filmmaker posted the news that two members from his household staff had tested positive. Later, the building was fumigated and sterilisation undertaken. The Johars will be in quarantine for 14 days.

Karan Johar has released a statement on his Instagram story and informed that two members of his household staff have been tested positive for Coronavirus. He has said, “I’d like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building.”

The ‘Student of the Year’ director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities. On the professional front, Karan Johar will be next seen as a producer in Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra. Amidst the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the entertainment industry has taken a hit. Several movies including the upcoming James Bond movie are being pushed back from their intended release dates and movies like Baaghi 3 saw a huge impact on their box office collections.

All the projects are currently on halt after the outbreak. People are waiting with bated breath for this lockdown to end and get back to business.