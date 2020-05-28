Why Britney Spears decided to quarantine without her sons or boyfriend

Britney Spears is giving another reason to stan her. The 38-year-old pop star might have a hitmaker called “Toxic” but she’s taking all the safety precautions during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Case in point: A source tells E! News the legendary songstress decided to self-quarantine after recently taking a trip back home.

The source points out that when Britney got back from her travels she wanted to “make sure everyone was safe,” including her two sons-Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline-and boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Britney quarantined on her own after her trip home to Kentwood,” the insider shares. “She really missed her family and wanted to see them. She was by herself in L.A. and it made sense to go be with family.” “She knew when she got back to L.A. she would have to quarantine and it was worth it to her,” the source continues.

According to the source, the 38-year-old star didn’t see her kids for two weeks.

If anything, Britney followed CDC guidelines since the organization has recommended for people to self-isolate for 14 days if they’ve traveled, been exposed to someone with COVID-19, are working on the frontlines or want to take extra safety precautions.

“So basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him….,” she expressed on Instagram. “Now none of my pants or shirts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do… who else is experiencing this?????!”

At the time, a separate insider told E! News the couple was “communicating daily on FaceTime.”

For Memorial Day weekend, it appeared Britney and Sam had finally reunited after not seeing each other in person for a while.

“I know ….. high socks,” she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a cute video of her and her beau. “I’m a nerd when I’m having the most fun !!!!!!! Happy Friday !!!!!!”

Additionally, Sam posted the same video on his Instagram with a message that read: “Don’t forget to dance… happy Friday.”