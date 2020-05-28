Sonu Sood gives epic reply to a man asking for help to meet his girlfriend in Bihar

The good samaritan, actor Sonu Sood has been a headline maker ever since his mission to help the migrant workers reach home safely touched a million hearts. His constant efforts and arrangements in sending people who are stuck in Mumbai, back home via buses have been lauded by one and sundry. While many reach out to him on social media, a man asked him to help so that he can meet his girlfriend in Bihar. Sonu Sood’s epic response has got internet hooked, booked and cooked already. Not just fans, several B-Towners have heaped praises on the actor for his efforts in helping the migrant labourers. He has joined hands with an entrepreneur Neeti Goel for the ‘Ghar Bhejo’ initiative, sending thousands of migrants home safely amid lockdown. Earlier, he donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab.