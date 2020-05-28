Bali zoo names new born baby giraffe ‘corona’ amid pandemic outbreak

A Bali zoo has named a baby giraffe ‘Corona’ in order to honour the birth of the animal during coronavirus.

The calf was born on April 9 to mother Sophie and father Matadi, joining two other siblings at Bali Safari Park on the Indonesian holiday island.

A video released by the zoo showed the calf being born in a small enclosure.

“She was born during the COVID-19 pandemic so the environment minister… named her Corona,” said zoo spokesman Anak Agung Ngurah Alit Sujana.

“Corona is healthy and is still breastfeeding. We´ll keep her under observation for three months.”

Bali Safari Park has been closed to visitors since late March as part of efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus infections.