JUI-F leader Maulana Abdur Rehman Kabalkhel dies

A senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from North Waziristan, Maulana Abdur Rehman Kabalkhel, died in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Maulana Abdur Rehman Kabalkel was ailing during last days of his life and was at the house of his brother, Colonel Gul Rehman, in Islamabad, when he died. He was political active in the tribal districts, particularly in North Waziristan tribal district. He was considered very close to the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He used to play important political role in the merged districts.

The funeral prayer of Abdur Rehman Kabalkhel will be held in Shewa tehsil, Alam Zaman Khan Kot, today (Thursday) at 5:00pm