Former PML-N MPA Sardar Atif Mazari shot dead by son

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) two times ex-MPA Sardar Atif Mazari was gunned down in his native town Rajanpur last night.

Sardar Atif Mazari was brought to the Rajanpur District Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition but he could not survive. He was shot dead by his son Basit Mazari, Police said.

Police have registered the FIR on the report of Rehan Mazari, the younger son of deceased politician, whose body had been handed over to the family after postmortem examination.

According to family sources, Basit Mazari was mentally unstable.

Omar Kot is the ancestral town of Sardar Atif Mazari, who was twice elected as MPA from on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket.