PM to attend virtual event on financing in COVID-19 era

Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in a virtual high-level event being hosted at the United Nation On Thursday to discuss financial support for emerging economies hit hard by COVID-19.

The event ‘Financing for Development in Era of Covid-19 and Beyond’ is being hosted by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In his address, the prime minister will share his vision on possible ways to address the debt issue and the enormous financial challenges facing developing countries.

The Presidents of France, South Africa, Kazakhstan and the Prime Ministers of UK, Japan, Norway, Italy and Ireland, German Chancellor and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, will address the high-level event. The debt vulnerability of developing countries will be one of the six interlinked financial issues to be discussed.

The foreign office spokesperson in a statement said the prime minister’s leading role in advancing solutions to the vital issues of debt, liquidity, investment and sustainable development will greatly enhance the prospects for Pakistan and other developing countries to secure the international support, solidarity and cooperation needed to ensure a rapid recovery from the most serious recession the world has faced since the Great Depression a century ago.