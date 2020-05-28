Hareem keeps birthday celebrations simple

One of the warmest and most genuine individuals in the industry, the gorgeous actress and producer Hareem Farooq held very simple birthday celebrations this year with just few close friends and her immediate family in Islamabad last night.

“It was a small celebration with my close friends who I know since a very long time, ” she said. “I am genuinely grateful to all my friends, family & fans for sending me so much birthday love today! What a time we are living in!!”

“Best birthday present ever for me would be if they found a cure for #CoronaVirus today .” Hareem further added, who had kept the celebrations simple this year due because of the pandemic. “Meanwhile I request everyone to please stay safe & healthy and look after yourselves and your families”

Hareem Farooq was last seen on the big screen in her film Heer Maan Ja (2019).