Tributes pour in for Zara Abid after tragic death in PIA plane crash

Supermodel Zara Abid has been presumed dead as she was also on board the ill-fated flight PK 8303 aircraft that crashed near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

The passengers’ list of the flight shows a passenger by the name of Zara Abid boarded the plane.

Except two survivors Zafar Masud and Muhammad Zubair, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead.

A flood of tributes poured in on social media from celebrities and fans for the 28-year-old model to express their grief and sorrow over her demise.

Photographers and brands she worked with shared she was a thorough professional and a punctual model.

The tributes show Zara was a beautiful human inside out.

The model’s best friend, Abeer Rizvi reminisced fond memories with her by sharing photos and videos on Instagram.