‘Governor Sarwar will continue to serve humanity in every capacity’

News Desk

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will continue to serve the humanity and the country in every capacity, just like he has done in the past. This was stated in a tweet posted from his verified supporting Twitter account.

“ChSarwar’s mission:SERVE Humanity;SAVE Humanity;SERVE #Pakistan. Whether Governor or not, whether in Pak or not, from Earthquake in2005 to floods in2010 & NOW #Corona in2020, he has always been & is at forefront of working w affectees of crises & delivering to provide them relief,” posted @TeamSerwar the other day.

