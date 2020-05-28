Most of sugar subsidies over last five years given during PML-N rule: govt

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Ministry and chief of the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) Barrister Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said most of the sugar subsidies over the last five years were given during the PML-N rule, adding that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alone gave Rs 20 billion subsidy to the sugar mafia in his tenure.

“Commission’s report is an indictment against ex-PM Abbasi” Akbar told a press conference in Islamabad, adding that subsidy of Rs 29 billion was given to sugar mills in the last five years. “Out of these Rs 29 billion, only Rs 2.4 billion subsidy was given by the incumbent government of Punjab,” he said.

Terming it a criminal act, he said permission to export 400,000 tonnes of sugar was given in March 2017. “[Former prime minister] Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave Rs 20 billion worth of subsidies. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi considers himself to be Laiq-e-Azam [the most competent person],” he said, adding that the PML-N leader headed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at that time.

He exonerated the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in giving any subsidy on sugar during its tenure, adding that it only allowed to export the surplus sugar. He said the investigation report of the sugar commission is comprehensive and an eye-opener. He said the credit goes to the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who probed sugar scam, collected evidence, made the report public and now going to take corrective measures.

PM Imran, he underlined, formed a commission to probe the fluctuation in sugar prices and the consequent report was made public as soon as it was received. “Maybe some of our friends did not read the report properly. Perhaps the opposition didn’t understand it as the report is in English and lengthy,” he said. “Audit matters have been reviewed in the report,” he noted, adding that a very important portion in it is the amount of subsidy given by PML-N and specifically by Abbasi. Subsidies were given due to ‘mismanagement in determining the production prices’, he said.

“Salman Shehbaz was the facilitator of the sugar subsidies,” he claimed, adding that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had said there was no link between the subsidies and his son Salman’s businesses. “Shehbaz Sharif has isolated himself. The case of TTs against him is in its final stages. Once it is finalised, he will have to answer in court,” he said, referring to an ongoing probe into telegraphic transfers (TTs) tracing back to the former chief minister of Punjab. “How was Shehbaz Sharif able to purchase expensive homes for his wives in housing societies? These expenses were carried out through kickbacks and fake accounts. Shehbaz Sharif will have to face the courts once the TT case is finalised,” he reiterated.

Looping in the government of Sindh, he said the leadership gave the most benefit to Omni Group through subsidies, which had been opposed by the provincial cabinet. “The chief minister of Punjab appeared in front of the sugar inquiry commission but the chief minister of Sindh did not,” he said. “The [PTI] government will take homogeneous action against our party and others named in the report,” he said, adding that irrespective of party affiliation, the government will take action against all culprits. He said after the publication of the report, Prime Minster Imran Khan will be briefed in the next week to direct NAB, FIA, SECP and other relevant departments to file references in the court of law in light of the commission’s report.