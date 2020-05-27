Pakistan private schools federation calls out for peaceful protests on Friday

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, after consultation, called for peaceful protests on Friday, May 29, 2020. All private school organizations are urged to participate fully!

Kashif Mirza, President of All Pakistan Private Schools Federation.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors have been appealed to open schools like other departments under SOPs from June 1.

Kashif Mirza Rejecting the government’s decision to close educational institutions till July 15, education has been declared an enemy.

It is impossible to compensate the educational loss of 50 million students due to ongoing lockdown Private schools, PAF and Pemascols are being financially murdered.

Education Minister responsible for death of teacher who committed suicide due to hunger strike: Kashif Mirza

With the closure of educational institutions till July 15, 50% educational institutions will be completely closed and 1 million people will be unemployed.

Teachers’ salaries are fixed and 90% of school buildings are rented across the country. Prime Minister of Pakistan should announce “educational relief package” for teachers.

Timing of Schools Classes can be continued by maintaining social distance in shifts from 7 to 10 and 2 in the morning. Educational institutions have opened in many countries, including the Chinese provinces of Wuhan, France, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Iran, Bangladesh and Spain.

Instead of canceling board exams and ruining the future of students, board exams should be held by maintaining social distance and imposing duties on all additional public and private teachers by making government and private schools and colleges examination centers.

In case of cancellation of board exams, return Rs 25 billion received from 4.5 million students in terms of board fees.

The government should stop unconstitutional measures. The notification and ordinance of Sindh and Punjab government to reduce fees by 20% is against Articles 18, 8, 5, 4, 3, 25 (1), 37 and 38 of the Constitution, is discriminatory and illegal.

Supreme Court is bound by decision, appeals to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief and PM.

Karuna Educational Relief Fund has been set up to pay the fees of deserving students across the country to address the spirit of humanity and quarantine.