JPNA actress accused of affair with Malik Riaz’s SIL

Actress Uzma Khan who has become the latest victim of a leaked video on social media has been accused of having an affair with the son-in-law of the business tycoon Malik Riaz.

Uzma Khan who got fame from the movie “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani,” along with her sister, their video went viral over social media when a clip popped up on the scene in which Malik Riaz’s daughter tortured Uzma Khan for having an affair with her husband.

A short clip of the video that recently went viral on social media showed Uzma Khan and her sister Huma Khan being interrogated in a video. The woman whose voice can be heard in the video clip claims forced the two sisters to accept having an affair with her husband.

The woman whose voice can be heard in the video clip claims to be the wife of Usman and is forcing the two sisters to accept sleeping with her husband.

There seems to be a controversy involved if they caught them red-handed, man’s identity should have also been exposed, not just alleging Uzma Khan and Huma Khan.

Ever since the video went viral on social media, Hashtag #UzmaKhan is trending on Twitter.

However, people on social media have collectively condemned this incident:

Reportedly what Malik Riaz’s family did with Uzma Khan isn’t justifiable. They put kerosene oil ( mitti ka tail ) on them, injured them and recorded the video & afterwards leaked it on Social media. Law enforcement agencies should take immediate action against this family. — Mubashir. (@Sheromalik) May 26, 2020

I get very uncomfortable at someone’s publicly humiliation. Even if a person has done something very bad. As a society we should deploy better means to address social issues. Instead of spreading and enjoying the videos that show someone’s dirty bedsheets. #UzmaKhan pic.twitter.com/WrAY4PzKND — Junaid Kayani (@JunaidKayani14) May 26, 2020

Usman linked to #UzmaKhan for an extramarital affair,is son-in-law of Malik Riaz.

I have 2 Questions: 2) under what license did Malik Riaz’s daughter barge into the girl’s house & spilled kerosene on her? When r we giving up on permanent immunity for this family??? (2/2) — Mona Alam (@MonaAlamm) May 27, 2020

That Aunty shaming Uzma and Huma doesn’t have the guts to Shame her Husband,Either he will stop her Expense or Divorce her.

But it’s easy to humiliate the weak and vulnerable.

And those of you who are shaming them on social media, should look at themselves

Stay strong #UzmaKhan pic.twitter.com/3zhEBd5SZR — Ali SYED (@AliSYED56044051) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, barrister and human rights activist Hassaan Niazi took to social media sharing the details of the leaked video in a series of tweets.

This filthy tabloid has decided to hide name of Malik Riaz’s daughter, who went into house of Uzma Khan and Huma Khan.Their clothes are wet Bcz Mitti ka Oil has been thrown all over them.Usman is son is law of the lady making the video. y only blame Uzma.Where is picture of Usman https://t.co/TKwW9Ogzfd — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) May 26, 2020

“This filthy tabloid has decided to hide the name of Malik Riaz’s daughter, who went into the house of Uzma Khan and Huma Khan. Their clothes are wet Bcz Mitti ka Oil has been thrown all over them. Usman is son is the law of the lady making the video. y only blame Uzma. Where is a picture of Usman”, he wrote in a tweet.

Uzma Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She started her career with the film Waar and later appeared in the film Yalgaar.