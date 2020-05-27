Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

JPNA actress accused of affair with Malik Riaz’s SIL

Web Desk

Actress Uzma Khan who has become the latest victim of a leaked video on social media has been accused of having an affair with the son-in-law of the business tycoon Malik Riaz.

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani Actress Uzma Khan's Viral Video | Reviewit.pk

Uzma Khan who got fame from the movie “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani,” along with her sister, their video went viral over social media when a clip popped up on the scene in which Malik Riaz’s daughter tortured Uzma Khan for having an affair with her husband.

A short clip of the video that recently went viral on social media showed Uzma Khan and her sister Huma Khan being interrogated in a video. The woman whose voice can be heard in the video clip claims forced the two sisters to accept having an affair with her husband.

The woman whose voice can be heard in the video clip claims to be the wife of Usman and is forcing the two sisters to accept sleeping with her husband.

There seems to be a controversy involved if they caught them red-handed, man’s identity should have also been exposed, not just alleging Uzma Khan and Huma Khan.

Ever since the video went viral on social media, Hashtag #UzmaKhan is trending on Twitter.

However, people on social media have collectively condemned this incident:

Meanwhile, barrister and human rights activist Hassaan Niazi took to social media sharing the details of the leaked video in a series of tweets.

“This filthy tabloid has decided to hide the name of Malik Riaz’s daughter, who went into the house of Uzma Khan and Huma Khan. Their clothes are wet Bcz Mitti ka Oil has been thrown all over them. Usman is son is the law of the lady making the video. y only blame Uzma. Where is a picture of Usman”, he wrote in a tweet.

Uzma Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She started her career with the film Waar and later appeared in the film Yalgaar.

 

Submit a Comment