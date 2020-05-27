Modi govt threat to India’s neighbours: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Indian premier Narendra Modi’s government with its arrogant expansionist policies is becoming a threat to India’s neighbours.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the prime minister wrote, “The Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi’s Lebensraum (Living Space), is becoming a threat to India’s neighbours. Bangladesh through Citizenship Act, border disputes with Nepal & China, & Pak threatened with false flag operation.”

In another tweet, he highlighted that India was a threat to its minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, “All this after the illegal annexation of IOJK, a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention, & laying claim to AJK. I have always maintained the fascist Modi Govt is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status but also a threat to regional peace.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had slammed New Delhi for its aggressive stance against Beijing as tensions between India and China soared following escalation at the eastern Laddakh border region.

“India’s intentions do not look good,” said FM Qureshi, speaking to Geo News. “India has already heated up the occupied Kashmir front and you know very well its attitude towards Nepal [on border issue],” he said, adding that New Delhi was also sabotaging peace in Afghanistan.