Pakistan Army fully alive to threat spectrum: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is fully alive to the threat spectrum and will remain ever ready to perform its part in line with the national aspirations.

The COAS visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Puna Sector and spent Eid with troops, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement. The COAS offered Eid prayers at the frontline and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan in these difficult times, particularly seeking Allah’s blessings for the nation to overcome Covid-19 pandemic. Talking to troops, the COAS lauded their professionalism, operational preparedness, befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations and morale in the face of evolving challenges. “Performing one’s duty away from home even on such festive occasions is a soldier’s pride and we shall continue to do so with utmost commitment and unflinching resolve,” he emphasised.

Pakistan Army, he said, is observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under Indian occupation particularly since August 5, 2019’s illegal, inhuman lockdown and ensuing atrocities. “Kashmir is a disputed territory and any attempt to challenge the disputed status including any political-cum-military thought related to aggression will be responded with full national resolve and military might. Disturbing the strategic stability matrix in South Asia can lead to dire consequences,” the army chief warned.

He expressed the hope that international community will weigh in to ensure freedom of movement for UNMOGIP operations inside occupied valley of Kashmir, as ensured by Pakistan in AJK, so that the tragic consequences of ongoing atrocities and inhuman clampdown inside occupied territory is reported to the United Nations Security Council and the world at large. “Indian forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris who rightfully await plebiscite under UN resolution. Regardless of ordeal their struggle is destined to succeed,” the COAS said.